Jewelry, Chemical Exports Show Strong Growth In 7 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- Jordan's exports of jewelry and chemical products in the first seven months of the year surged dramatically, prompting growth in the overall value of national exports.Foreign trade data released on Monday by the Department of Statistics (DoS) showed jewelry exports jumped 80.5%, chemical products 19.9% and exports of other materials were up 15.7%.As per the data, the value of jewelry exports in the January-July period was around JD509 million, compared to JD282 million for the same period in the previous year. Similarly, chemical product exports were approximately JD289 million, compared to JD241 million for the same period last year. Exports of other material during the first seven months of the year was JD1.905 billion compared to JD1.647 billion in the same period in 2022.During the comparison period, exports of clothing, fertilizers, raw potash, and phosphate declined by 8.6%, 17.3%, 31.5%, and 16%, respectively, according to the figures.The value of the Kingdom's clothing exports during the same timeframe was approximately JD783 million, compared to JD857 million for the same period last year. Fertilizer exports amounted to about JD640 million, while the export value for the same period last year was JD774 million. Phosphate exports topped JD363 million this year, compared to JD432 million for the same period in 2022.In addition, potash exports amounted to about JD425 million, compared to JD620 million.The report showed that from the beginning of the year until the end of July, national exports increased by 1.3%, reaching JD4.914 billion, compared to JD4.853 billion for the same period last year.