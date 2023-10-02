Exploring West Africa's Energy Potential: Country Sessions To Take Center Stage At MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023 Conference & Exhibition is set to showcase the untapped energy potential of West Africa. Taking place in Nouakchott on November 21-22, the event features several country-specific sessions providing unique insights into the challenges and opportunities within each nation's energy development agenda.

Rich in mineral resources including bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamonds, along with abundant hydropower potential spanning nearly 1,300 watercourses, the first session will be dedicated to Guinea-Conakry, as it rapidly emerges as a key actor on the regional energy stage. The session will highlight Guinea's efforts to attract new energy and infrastructure investment, as well as the inauguration of its first Center for Visualization of Seismic Data, which aims to accelerate offshore exploration.

Next, a Senegal-focused session will highlight the country's flagship oil and gas projects, including Sangomar, Grande Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) and Yakaar-Teranga. With targeted first gas production by the close of 2023 and first oil production by mid-2024, the nation is well on its way to becoming a leading energy producer in the region. Participants in the session will gain insight into Senegal's evolving energy landscape, including updates on current offshore exploration activities and infrastructure development, including the construction of a new gas-powered plant and pipeline, as well as the country's growing role in regional energy cooperation.

The next session will explore trade and investment opportunities in The Gambia, which represents one of Africa's final hydrocarbon frontiers. Strategically positioned in the MSGBC region, the country's Port of BANJUL holds the potential to become an export hub, decongesting Mauritanian and Senegalese ports and opening up new trade routes. The session will also shed light on The Gambia's renewable energy initiatives – in which the country aims to generate 48% of its electricity from renewables by 2030 – and its commitment to providing reliable energy access to its citizens.

The following session will explore dynamic energy perspectives in Guinea-Bissau, which holds untapped offshore hydrocarbon reserves and several drillable prospects in a shallow-water shelf setting. The spotlight session will delve into Guinea-Bissau's current and planned upstream activities, including a recent Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government and Eni to collaborate in exploration, as well as its ongoing efforts to create an attractive environment for energy investors.

The last session will provide highly-anticipated updates on Mauritania's energy sector. In addition to being the second-largest iron producer in Africa, the country is poised to become a natural gas producer in 2024, owing to the GTA development that straddles the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal. The project lies in conjunction with Mauritania's ambitious plans for renewable energy adoption – in which it holds 458 GW of solar potential and 47 GW of wind potential – as well as its large-scale green hydrogen projects currently underway. Panelists will explore these developments in relation to their respective contributions to economic growth, sustainability and energy security in Mauritania and the wider region.

These sessions represent an integral feature of MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023, offering a platform for industry experts, government officials and investors to engage in country-specific discussions that will shape the West African energy landscape.

