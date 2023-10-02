Egypt boosts grain imports from Russia

(MENAFN) Egypt is currently engaged in negotiations for the import of Russian wheat through a government-to-government agreement, according to a recent report by Bloomberg, which cites sources familiar with the ongoing discussions. The North African nation is reportedly interested in procuring a substantial 1 million tons of Russian wheat, with delivery arrangements set for the current season. However, the report notes that the extent of progress in finalizing this import deal remains somewhat uncertain.



Earlier this month, the media shed light on a noteworthy departure from Egypt's conventional approach to wheat procurement, revealing that the country had acquired approximately 500,000 tons of wheat from Russia through a private transaction. This shift in sourcing strategies underscores Egypt's desire to diversify its wheat import origins, a move aimed at achieving a more balanced alignment with local wheat production. In July, Nomani Nasr Nomani, an adviser to Egypt's minister of supply, explicitly confirmed this strategic intent to broaden the sources of wheat supplies.



Egypt's significance as one of the world's premier wheat importers cannot be overstated, and its wheat purchases serve as a critical global benchmark within the industry. A testament to this, recent data published by the Union of Grain Exporters reveals that in the months of July and August, Egypt bolstered its imports of Russian wheat by a significant 11.8% when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, amounting to a substantial 1.28 million tons. This trajectory highlights the nation's ongoing efforts to secure its wheat supply and adapt to shifting market dynamics.

MENAFN02102023000045015839ID1107174597