PETER PIPER PIZZA UNVEILS SPOOKY HALLOWEEN SPECIALS AND EXCLUSIVE PIZZA & PLAY OFFER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introducing new Everyday Pizza & Play deal, Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza and

Halloween Crunch dessert

PHOENIX, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza , the "food, family and fun" made-from-scratch pizza restaurant, is ushering in the season with festive deals and scary-good treats to celebrate fall and Halloween.

The seasonal specials, available through Oct. 31, bring families together for wholesome fun and food and include:



Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza : A large pepperoni pizza with dough shaped like a Jack-O'-Lantern and pepperoni slices placed to make Jack's face happy.

Halloween Crunch : Pizza dough glazed with cinnamon and brown sugar, drizzled with icing and topped with Halloween sprinkles.

Spooky Special : Treat your loved ones to a Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza and a Halloween Crunch dessert for just $21.99. Orange Scream

ICEE : A 16-ounce frozen orange crème beverage starting at $3.49.

Peter Piper Pizza is also introducing a new offer, the

Everyday Pizza & Play deal, featuring two medium one-topping pizzas, 100 game points and two funpass cards for $49.99. Guests can play nearly 60 games with 100 game points.

"Creating affordable value for our guests remains a priority even as we continue celebrating our 50th year of bringing families together with their favorite pizzas and games at Peter Piper Pizza," said Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer Genaro Perez. "We invite guests to continue creating memories with us throughout October and beyond."

For nearby locations or to order online, go to . To stay up to date on the latest Peter Piper news, follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook .

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza

appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education by donating a portion of every fundraising event and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.



