TTEC's Board Of Directors Declared A Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC ) , a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and
TTEC Digital, announced that on September 28, 2023, its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.52 per common share to be paid on October
31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2023.
ABOUT TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc.
(NASDAQ: TTEC ) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and
TTEC Digital. The Company
delivers leading CX
technology
and operational CX orchestration at
scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform.
Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions
span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction
channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions.
The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982,
the Company's
singular obsession with
CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe.
The company's nearly 63,900 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at
