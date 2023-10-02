Foreign Media Reps Arrive In Drug Groves' Discovery Plots In Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, October 2. Representatives of foreign media have arrived at the location of the discovery of a drug plantation on an area of 100 hectares in Khojaly, Trend reports from the scene.

The media representatives were shocked by what they saw.

It was emphasized that this area in close proximity to Khojaly Airport was heavily guarded, and it was noted that this was not wild hemp.

Previously, the Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry Elshad Gajiyev told reporters that drug plantations have been discovered in many places, including the Khojaly district, on territories fully brought under the control of the Azerbaijani army as a result of anti-terrorist activities.

"These facts and the expert examinations conducted here allow us to conclude that conditions were created here for the cultivation of drug-containing plants. The Government of Azerbaijan has raised this issue with international organizations on multiple occasions," he added.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region.