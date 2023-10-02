VCI Global Limited To Announce First Half 2023 Financial Results On October 4Th At 8:30 Am Eastern Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, or the“Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for its first half ended June 30th, 2023, before markets open on October 4th, 2023. VCI Global's management team will hold an earnings Webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 4th, 2023 to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.



What : Date of VCI Global 1H 2023 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When : Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time : 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Malaysia Time

Webcast : Conference call registration link:

Approximately 24 hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately two weeks thereafter.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services, and technology consultancy services. Its clients range from small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies to publicly traded companies across a broad array of industries. VCI Global operates solely in Malaysia, with clients predominantly from Malaysia, but also serves some clients from China, Singapore, and the US.

For more information on the Company, please log on to

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

