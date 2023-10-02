Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Size To Reach USD 1,851.09 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PVDF market size is expected to reach USD 1,851.09 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.6% in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global PVDF market revenue growth can be attributed to key factors such as increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries due to chemical inertness of PVDF towards acids. Rising use of photovoltaic films owing to high purity of PVDF is expected to drive revenue growth of the global PVDF market over the forecast period.

Characteristics of PVDC such as good chemical resistance and high thermal stability, as well high corrosion resistance, weatherability, and good adhesion are resulting in expanding scope for application in different industries and products. PVDC also provides high resistance from harsh chemicals such as chlorine, chlorine dioxide, bleach, acid, ozone, peroxides, and oxidants. However, implementation of stringent regulations due to hazardous effects of PVDF on the environment and increase in production of PVDF substitutes is a key factor hampering market revenue growth. Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @ Increasing investment in renewable energy is expected to fuel market revenue growth. PVDF film layer on vehicles can help with self-charging of the battery while the vehicle is in motion. This increases the efficiency of electric vehicles. PVDF is suitable for application in medical textiles. Latest developments such as artificial cornea made from PVDF material is also driving market revenue growth. An artificial cornea from PVDF was produced in close cooperation with the University Hospital of RWTH Aachen University and other Institutes. This prosthesis was tested and has saved the eyesight of many patients. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 856.5 Million CAGR (2021–2032) 6.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 1,851.09 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Application, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Solvay S.A., Arkema, SABIC, 3M, Kureha Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Dyneon GmbH, Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc., and Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global PVDF market is fragmented, with a number of small- and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and solutions in the PVDF market. Some prominent players operating in the market are:



Solvay S.A.

Arkema

SABIC

3M

Kureha Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Dyneon GmbH

Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc. Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd.

Strategic Development

In June 2021, Arkema launched renewable PVDF range, Kynar, for lithium-ion batteries. The new grade product will claim 100% renewable attributed carbon derived from crude tall oil bio-feedstock. This patent-pending technology allows climate change impact reduction by almost 20% by using Kynar PVDF, while also reducing dependence on upstream crude oil consumption. Arkema is playing a leading role in providing sustainable solutions.

In May 2021, Fillamentum, which is a leading 3D printing material provider, announced the launch of high-performance engineering filament. The product, Fluorodur, is a PVDF material and is characterized by combination of chemical, mechanical, and thermal properties. Fluorodur is being used in research projects at the Czech Academy of Sciences to 3D print high-strength sealant structures for geology equipment.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



PVDF membrane acts as an ideal substitute for blocking ventilation filtration and water in gas. These membranes have high protein binding capacity, and its applications include water treatment, removal of pollutants, gas separation, and bioethanol recovery. These membranes can also be employed as separators for lithium-ion batteries. PVDF membrane segment revenue is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Aerospace and defense segment revenue is expected to increase at a rapid rate during the forecast period as various parts of airplanes such as rotors, engines, and other mechanical parts require hard and weather resistant coatings. PVDF coatings can withstand high temperatures and are thus used in the aerospace industry, particularly in civil aviation sector, in developing countries such as China and India.

Emergen Research has segmented the global PVDF market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Pipes and Fittings



Wires and Semiconductor Processing



Films and Sheets



Membranes



Coatings



Li-ion Batteries

Other Applications

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Electrical and Electronics



Oil and Gas



Automotive Processing



Building and Construction



Chemical Processing



Aerospace and Defense

Other End-use

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



BENELUX



Switzerland



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel Rest Of MEA

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

