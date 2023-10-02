Azerbaijan Starts Preparations To Return Its Ex-Idps To Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Preparatory work has begun to return to Khankendi, chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rzayev said at meetings with IDPs from Khojaly and Khankendi temporarily residing in Goranboy district, Trend reports.

Head of Khojaly Executive Power Shahmar Usubov, representatives of IDP communities, public activists took part in the meetings. At both meetings, held in the residential quarter for IDPs near the town of Goranboy and in the settlement of Aghjakend, the memory of the martyrs was honored, and the merits of the servicemen, who demonstrated a model of patriotism during the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, were highly appreciated, gratitude was expressed on behalf of IDPs to President Ilham Aliyev, who brought great victory to the Azerbaijani people with his perfect policy, talent of diplomat and commander.

The participants of the meeting were provided with detailed information on the situation after the 44-day second Karabakh war and one-day local anti-terrorist activities in the territory of Karabakh economic region, on the implementation of measures envisaged by the I State Program of "Great Return" in the territories liberated from occupation, the process of return to native lands.

It was noted at the meeting that IDPs have been taken care of by the state, their social protection and solution of housing and everyday life problems have been in the center of attention, gratitude was expressed to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for this attention and care. It was emphasized that the processes of restoration and reconstruction of liberated territories, quick implementation of measures under the "Great Return" program, and now the possibility of returning to Khojaly and Khankendi have caused a great mental uplift.

It was also noted that large-scale projects are being implemented in the territories liberated from occupation, destroyed towns and villages are being restored, necessary infrastructure is being built to ensure comfortable living of the population, and all measures are being taken to ensure safe and dignified return of IDPs to their homes.

The Chairman of the State Committee spoke about the preparatory work related to the effective organization of the "Great Return" to Khojaly and Khankendi, as well as to other lands liberated from occupation, about the instructions given by the head of state in this regard. Opinions of the participants of the meeting were listened to and their questions were answered.