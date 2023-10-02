Azerbaijan Starts Preparations To Return Its Ex-Idps To Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Preparatory work
has begun to return to Khankendi, chairman of the State Committee
for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rzayev said at meetings
with IDPs from Khojaly and Khankendi temporarily residing in
Goranboy district, Trend reports.
Head of Khojaly Executive Power Shahmar Usubov, representatives
of IDP communities, public activists took part in the meetings. At
both meetings, held in the residential quarter for IDPs near the
town of Goranboy and in the settlement of Aghjakend, the memory of
the martyrs was honored, and the merits of the servicemen, who
demonstrated a model of patriotism during the liberation of the
Azerbaijani lands from occupation, were highly appreciated,
gratitude was expressed on behalf of IDPs to President Ilham
Aliyev, who brought great victory to the Azerbaijani people with
his perfect policy, talent of diplomat and commander.
The participants of the meeting were provided with detailed
information on the situation after the 44-day second Karabakh war
and one-day local anti-terrorist activities in the territory of
Karabakh economic region, on the implementation of measures
envisaged by the I State Program of "Great Return" in the
territories liberated from occupation, the process of return to
native lands.
It was noted at the meeting that IDPs have been taken care of by
the state, their social protection and solution of housing and
everyday life problems have been in the center of attention,
gratitude was expressed to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice
President Mehriban Aliyeva for this attention and care. It was
emphasized that the processes of restoration and reconstruction of
liberated territories, quick implementation of measures under the
"Great Return" program, and now the possibility of returning to
Khojaly and Khankendi have caused a great mental uplift.
It was also noted that large-scale projects are being
implemented in the territories liberated from occupation, destroyed
towns and villages are being restored, necessary infrastructure is
being built to ensure comfortable living of the population, and all
measures are being taken to ensure safe and dignified return of
IDPs to their homes.
The Chairman of the State Committee spoke about the preparatory
work related to the effective organization of the "Great Return" to
Khojaly and Khankendi, as well as to other lands liberated from
occupation, about the instructions given by the head of state in
this regard. Opinions of the participants of the meeting were
listened to and their questions were answered.
