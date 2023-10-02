Turnover Of Apranga Group In September 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 26.7 million in September 2023 and decreased by 7.9% comparing to September 2022. In September 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania decreased by 12.4% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 1.5% and in Estonia decreased by 0.1%.



Unusually high temperatures in the Baltics in September 2023 severely affected sales of fall season collections, and thus caused the retail turnover of Apranga Group to decline year-on-year.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 83.5 million in Q3 2023 and increased by 2.9% year-on-year. In Q3 2023, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 1.7%, in Latvia increased by 3.9% and in Estonia increased by 5.8% year-on-year.

In January through September 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 231.1 million and increased by 10.7% year-on-year.

In January through September 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania amounted to EUR 138.8 million and increased by 9.8% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of the Group in Latvia reached EUR 55.7 million and increased by 10.3%. The retail turnover in Estonia amounted to EUR 36.6 million and increased by 14.6% year-on-year.

In 9 months of 2023, Apranga Group opened 5 new stores, renovated 7 stores, out of which 4 stores were enlarged and 3 stores were moved to another shopping mall, and closed 9 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 164 stores (97 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.0 thousand sq. m., or by 0.5% less than a year ago.

