Retail Business Services Holds Company-Wide Fall Day Of Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fitting finish to Hunger Action Month, Retail Business Services (RBS), the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, hosted its annual Fall Day of Service this past Friday, Sept. 29. Hundreds of RBS associates across the company's seven campuses took part in a one-day, food-focused volunteer effort that supported 18 local hunger-relief organizations. In addition to the volunteer hours, RBS also donated more than $35,000 in cash and products to these organizations, furthering the fight against hunger.

Retail Business Services' annual Fall Day of Service is part of the company's RBS Cares program, which recognizes the importance of serving local communities where associates live and work. Some of the beneficiaries across the company's East Coast and Chicago markets included the Salvation Army in both Carlisle, Pa., and Quincy, Mass.; Harvest Hope Food Bank in Mauldin, S.C.; Maryland Food Bank in Landover, Md.; Rowan Helping Ministries in Salisbury, N.C.; and Preble Street Food Security in Scarborough, Maine.

Retail Business Services also offered two in-office opportunities this year for associates with tighter schedules. In Carlisle, associates packed personal hygiene kits to benefit clients of Big Spring Area Food Bank, and in Quincy, associates packed winter outreach bags to support the Pine Street Inn Homeless Shelter.

“As the service and support arm for the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, we know the importance of having access to food,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Retail Business Services.“I'm grateful for our RBS associates who stepped up to help our local nonprofit partners last Friday, helping to fight hunger in the communities where we live and work.”

In addition to the more than 750 hours spent assisting with various hunger-relief efforts, Retail Business Services also donated more than $35,000 in cash and resources to its 18 nonprofit partners.

Retail Business Services is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services that include Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications, Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning and Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Procurement, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Store Development, Leasing, Facilities Support, and Strategy and Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit .

