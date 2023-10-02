PB FAM Private Wealth Launches With Linsco By LPL Financial

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisors Raanan Pritzker, CFA®, Brian Brenneman, CRPC®, and Neal Foushee, CFP®, have joined LPL's employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial , to launch PB FAM Private Wealth . They reported having served more than $1 billion in advisory and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Fifth Third Private Bank.

With over 25 years of financial services experience, Pritzker leads as managing director of the new Atlanta-based concierge wealth management firm. His extensive relationships with multigenerational families, business leaders and top medical professionals led to him consistently being recognized as the top performer by his prior firm. Brenneman, who also has 25+ years in the industry as a highly respected portfolio manager, began working alongside Pritzker in 2011 and now manages the investment portfolio strategy for the team. Foushee served in the United States Air Force prior to entering the financial services industry in 2004. He joined Pritzker and Brenneman in 2017 and served as a top-performing Trust Officer and Wealth Advisor with his prior firm. Foushee now leads the practice management side of the enterprise.

Each advisor brings a distinct background and skillset to the firm's ongoing mission to educate clients and their families while working toward their respective goals and objectives. Over the years, clients have placed their trust in the team due to their tireless work as a cohesive unit that provides anticipatory service focused on customized investment strategies, comprehensive wealth planning, estate and tax planning and lifestyle management solutions.

“At PB FAM, our clients are like family,” Pritzker said, noting they primarily work with ultra-high-net-worth individuals, multigenerational families and business owners.“We prioritize their goals by getting to know each client personally, and then we take a deep dive to guide them through each step of their financial journey, offering a concierge level of service at each step.”

In search of greater autonomy for their boutique practice, adaptable access to expanded premium resources in the high-net-worth space and the independence to build out a family-focused office that addresses their clients' unique comprehensive needs, the team turned to Linsco by LPL Financial.

Why they chose Linsco by LPL Financial

“In order to take our business to the next level, we need ownership without limitations,” Brenneman said.“With Linsco, we can do more for our clients, and it will help springboard our practice faster with the full support of LPL behind us.”

Linsco by LPL serves financial advisors seeking the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having the flexibility to run their practice, their way. The Linsco model stood out to the PB FAM team because it gives the best of both worlds: LPL's sophisticated wealth management platform and leading technology capabilities, as well as a blend of reliable business strategy services designed to help advisors run thriving practices. This includes support from an experienced management team, dedicated marketing consultant, technology consultant and service team.

The PB FAM team also plans to tap into LPL's high-net-worth resources such as The Private Trust Company along with advanced estate and income tax planning, alternative investments platform and complex life insurance planning.

“We appreciate the open architecture to design portfolios and provide our clients with the concierge services they expect and deserve,” Foushee said.“This move to LPL is best for our clients and our team, and we look forward to welcoming our clients to an environment where we can provide enhanced levels of service and guidance.”

LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, Scott Posner said,“We welcome Raanan, Brian and Neal to the Linsco community and congratulate them on the launch of PB FAM Private Wealth. We're honored they recognized that LPL's integrated capabilities and sophisticated high-net-worth resources can help their firm offer seamless and personalized experiences in a boutique setting. We look forward to providing them with high-touch support and access to comprehensive aggregated reporting, advanced estate and income tax planning, alternative investment capabilities, and other elevated resources for sophisticated and complex practices such as theirs. We look forward to supporting them as they build their practice of the future.”

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

