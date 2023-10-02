Phalanx Launches Exclusive Global Data Access Mapping Feature At Techcrunch Disrupt

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phalanx AI Inc. (Phalanx) announced the launch of a revolutionary feature on their Phalanx MUZE platform at TechCrunch Disrupt.

Lightweight Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution Phalanx MUZE is an innovative platform that gives CISOs and security teams unprecedented control over their organization's data. With the latest innovation, CISOs and security teams can now track where in the world people are accessing documents across all of their workspaces, both locally and in the cloud, as well as control how and when they access them. This allows for a complete understanding of a company's data security and quantifies the cyber risk associated with their documents.

“Our customers have been asking for a better way to use Phalanx MUZE to proactively protect their organizations' data so we're excited to launch the ability to use our dashboard to track where in the world people are accessing their documents,” said Ian Garrett, CEO & Co-Founder of Phalanx.“The value of many other cybersecurity solutions can only be seen when a breach occurs. We want Phalanx to bring value from day one and to proactively work alongside teams to de-risk their cyber exposure so they never worry about a breach in the first place,” Garrett further stated.

Phalanx MUZE not only tracks documents within a company, but also those stored in cloud-based applications, such as Google Drive, OneDrive, MS Teams, and other locations. With this level of visibility, CISOs can identify potential data security risks and take proactive steps to mitigate them. The new feature was launched onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco after Phalanx was selected as one of the Top 20 Startups for the event. During the live demonstration, attendees were able to witness the capabilities of the dashboard and understand the power of the platform.

For those interested in integrating Phalanx MUZE into their existing security infrastructure, Phalanx is offering free demos and trial periods to those interested. To schedule a free demo, visit the company's website and request a consultation.

About Phalanx AI Inc.

Phalanx AI Inc. (Phalanx) is a lightweight Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and document mapping solution that secures document access by combining automation, identity, and encryption. We transform existing workspaces, such as Office 365, Google Workspace, or local devices, into secure systems to provide CISOs cyber risk intelligence of their sensitive documents and automated security to mitigate the risk. Their flagship platform, Phalanx MUZE, is used by organizations around the world to protect their sensitive data, as well as track and monitor access to all documents, both in their cloud and locally. Phalanx AI Inc. was founded in 2021 to deliver innovative solutions for data security.

