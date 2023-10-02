CFA Societies Canada Announces 2023-2024 Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Societies Canada is pleased to announce that Chelsea Kittleson, CFA, Tristan McBride, CFA, Patrick Read, CFA, and Jordan Wilson, CFA, have been elected as members of its board of directors for a two-year term effective Thursday, September 28, 2023.



They will join re-elected members Emily Burt, CFA, Kathrin Forrest, CFA, and Sean Kulik, CFA, and continuing members to constitute the board for 2023-2024. Ronald Schwarz, CFA returns as board Chair. CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of our 12 member CFA societies in Canada and aspires to shape the investment profession to best serve Canadian society.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve in this leadership role, and in contributing to the important work of CFA Societies Canada. I believe strongly in the work of this organization, leading the investment profession in Canada by advancing the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadian society,” said returning Board Chair Ronald Schwarz, CFA.

“On behalf of the board, I'll take this opportunity to thank our outgoing directors Michael Burnyeat, CFA, Veronica Gamracy, CFA, Mark Stephenson, CFA, and Andrew Walker, CFA for their contributions and board service over the years. I also congratulate and welcome our new and returning board members on their elections to the board.

CFA Societies Canada is tasked with the important work of championing professionalism in the investment industry. Our renewed board has the skills required to support and guide this work as it is undertaken through advocacy, collaboration, and communication. Professionalism in the Canadian investment industry is at a critical juncture, and I look forward to working with the board to ensure that we have an investment industry with the ethics, education, and integrity to continue to be deserving of Canadians' trust,” added Schwarz.

“I'd like to thank our outgoing directors for their service, and their steadfast support for the work of the organization. I'm delighted to welcome a strong group of new directors to the board. Their experience and leadership will work to support the organization at a critical time. We are grateful for Ron's continued leadership as Board Chair for another term, and look forward to an important year of advancing our mission and vision through advocacy and collaboration,” said Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director of CFA Societies Canada.

The complete list of board members and their terms are as follows:

Renewed Board Chair

Ronald Schwarz, CFA

New additions to 2023-2024 Board of Directors of CFA Societies Canada

Chelsea Kittleson, CFA - CFA Society Victoria

Tristan McBride, CFA - CFA Society Atlantic Canada

Patrick Read, CFA - CFA Society Calgary

Jordan Wilson, CFA - CFA Society Saskatchewan

Re-elected directors

Sean Kulik, CFA - CFA Society Ottawa

Kathrin Forrest, CFA - CFA Society Toronto

Emily Burt, CFA - CFA Society Winnipeg

They will join continuing board members:

Pier-André Blanchet, CFA - CFA Québec

Carl Robert, CFA - CFA Montréal

Coreen Sol, CFA - CFA Society Okanagan

Stephen J. Thompson, CFA - CFA Society Edmonton

Cecilia Wong, CFA - CFA Society Vancouver

About CFA Societies Canada

CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of the 12 Canadian member societies. It brings together these organizations to lead the investment industry in Canada by advancing the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadian society. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

