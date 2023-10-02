Edward Owusu Kwarteng, Ph.D., Bsc, Msc, Honored With The 2023 ASH-CIBMTR-ASTCT Career Development Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP)/Be The Match, a leader in cell therapy research and educational support for future leaders, announced that Edward Owusu Kwarteng, Ph.D., BSc, MSc, received the ASH-CIBMTR-ASTCT Career Development Award, part of the ASH Minority Hematology Fellow Award (MHFA) program. This award is exclusively for clinical and translational researchers who plan to practice hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cellular therapy clinical patient care.



The CIBMTR is a research collaboration between the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match and the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW). The award is part of a program to increase racial and ethnic diversity in the next generation of medical professionals.

“NMDP/Be The Match is proud to provide Dr. Kwarteng mentorship and support research with ASH and the CIBMTR that will positively impact patients and expand representation in our field,” said Stephen Spellman, Vice President, Research, NMDP/Be The Match.“We believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion in our field are essential to innovation and advancing of cell and gene therapies.”

Dr. Kwarteng works as a postdoctoral researcher in stem cells and metabolism for the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, He focuses on the fundamental question of how glycolysis operates in vivo in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and other cells. His work has the potential to drive breakthroughs in the metabolism field, for HSCs and any cell type. A native of Ghana, Dr. Owusu Kwarteng earned his bachelor's degree in laboratory technology from the University of Cape Coast and his masters in systems and synthetic biology at the University of Paris, France. He joined Dr. Krista Heinonen's lab at INRS-Institut Armand-Frappier in Laval, Quebec, Canada, where he earned his Ph.D. in immunology and virology.

“Along with our partner organizations, the CIBMTR is committed to supporting the career development of our next generation, who are advancing cellular therapies and expanding access to life-saving care. In so doing, we believe we can successfully build a more diverse workforce in this field,” said Jeffery Auletta, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Director, CIBMTR NMDP.

The award enrolls Dr. Kwarteng in the American Society for Transplant and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) Leadership and the ASTCT Clinical Research Training courses and includes membership on the ASTCT Committee on Diversity and Inclusion. Dr. Kwarteng receives registration for the 2023 Tandem Meetings: Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR. Additionally, Dr. Kwarteng will be invited to present research findings during the Promoting Minorities in Hematology event at the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.

Media Contacts:

Clarity Quest, 877-887-7611

Bonnie Quintanilla,

Phyllis Grabot,

Background:

The National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match® is the leading global partner working to save lives through cellular therapy. With more than 35 years of experience managing the most diverse registry of potential unrelated blood stem cell donors and cord blood units worldwide, NMDP/Be The Match is a proven partner in providing cures to patients with life-threatening blood and marrow cancers and diseases. Its global network connects centers and patients to their best cell therapy option. It is a tireless advocate for the cell therapy community, working with hematologists/oncologists to remove barriers to consultation and treatment and supporting patients through no-cost programs to eliminate non-medical obstacles to cell therapy. NMDP/Be The Match is a global leader in research through the CIBMTR®, investing in and managing research studies that improve patient outcomes and advance the future of care.

The CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®) is a research collaboration between the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match® and the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW). The CIBMTR collaborates with the global scientific community to advance hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) and cellular therapy worldwide to increase survival and enrich the quality of life for patients. The CIBMTR facilitates critical observational and interventional research through scientific and statistical expertise, a large network of transplant centers, and a unique and extensive clinical outcomes database. For more information on the CIBMTR, please visit or follow the CIBMTR on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter at @CIBMTR .

The American Society of Hematology (ASH) ( ) is the world's largest professional society of hematologists dedicated to furthering the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders affecting the blood. For more than 60 years, the Society has led the development of hematology as a discipline by promoting research, patient care, education, training, and advocacy in hematology. ASH publishes Blood ( ), the most cited peer-reviewed publication in the field, and Blood Advances ( ), an online, peer-reviewed open-access journal.

The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT), with headquarters in Chicago, is a professional society over 3,000 00 healthcare professionals and scientists from more than 45 countries who are dedicated to improving the application and success of blood and marrow transplantation and related cellular therapies. ASTCT strives to be the leading organization promoting research, education and clinical practice to deliver the best, comprehensive patient care.

NMDP/Be The Match





Tags (NMDP)/Be The Match Be The Match ASH Minority Hematology Fellow Career Development Award Related Links