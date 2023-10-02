Tokayev, Erdogan Discuss Prospects For Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. A telephone conversation took place between presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries, based on mutual support and trust.

Tokayev and Erdogan discussed the prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and also considered current issues on the international and regional agenda.

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye exchanged views on the progress of preparations for the X Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which will be held in November this year in Astana. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, holding this meeting will be an important step towards the development of relations between the Turkic countries.