Tokayev, Erdogan Discuss Prospects For Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. A telephone
conversation took place between presidents of Kazakhstan and
Türkiye Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.
During the conversation, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment
to further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between
the two countries, based on mutual support and trust.
Tokayev and Erdogan discussed the prospects for deepening
bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, cultural
and humanitarian spheres, and also considered current issues on the
international and regional agenda.
The presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye exchanged views on the
progress of preparations for the X Summit of the Organization of
Turkic States, which will be held in November this year in Astana.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, holding this meeting will be an
important step towards the development of relations between the
Turkic countries.
MENAFN02102023000187011040ID1107174507
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.