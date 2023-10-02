Istanbul To Host Meeting Of Deputy Fms Of OTS Member States

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. A meeting of the
Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Istanbul on
October 4, 2023, Trend reports.
As official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
Kazakhstan Aybek Smadiyarov said during the briefing, Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev will take
part in the event.
The meeting participants will focus on the organization of the
10th anniversary OTS Summit, scheduled in Astana on November 3,
2023.
In addition, the parties will discuss current issues of
cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural
and humanitarian spheres.
The next, 10th anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic
States will be held in Kazakhstan in 2023.
