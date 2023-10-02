Russia Lacks Air Defense Systems - Yusov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy does not have enough air defense systems to defend its territory.

This was reported by Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, during the telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"They (Russian troops - ed.) can redeploy air defense systems, but events in the depths of Russia (shelling of military enterprises - ed.) show that the enemy does not have enough air and missile defense to defend its territory, and they are forced to redeploy air defense systems from other directions, in particular the Far East," Yusov said.

Ukrainian defendersed 45 tanks, 13 artillery divisions in past week

According to him, this is a reason for the military and political command of Russia to think about what is more important to them: to distribute air defense in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories or to defend 'Mother Russia' directly.

Earlier, the DIU confirmed that on October 1, Ukrainian attack drones attacked a Russian aircraft factory in Smolensk, where Kh-59 missiles were manufactured.