Azerbaijan Awards Group Of Tourism Industry-Excelled Individuals - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of persons distinguished in the sphere of tourism in the
Republic of Azerbaijan has been awarded.
The relevant decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.
The full text of the decree can be found here .
