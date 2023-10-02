Kazakh Warships Arrive In Baku To Participate In Khazri 2023 Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
According to the joint action plan signed between the Ministries
of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Kazakhstan, joint tactical exercises "Khazri-2023" are being held
in Baku with the participation of ships and military personnel of
the Naval Forces (Navies) of both countries, Azernews reports with reference to the
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
“On October 2, warships and personnel of the Kazakh Navy arrived
in Baku to participate in joint tactical exercises.
The Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy, Vice Admiral Subhan
Bekirov, met with a delegation of the Armed Forces of the Republic
of Kazakhstan led by the Commander of the Navy, Rear Admiral Saken
Bekzhanov.
Having welcomed the guests, Vice Admiral S. Bekirov expressed
pleasure to see them in our country. He noted that joint tactical
exercises in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will make a
significant contribution to the mutual exchange of experience
between military personnel of both countries, further increasing
their professionalism and level of training.
Let us note that during the joint Azerbaijani-Kazakh tactical
exercises, which will last until October 8, actions will be carried
out on various episodes,” the department said in a statement.
MENAFN02102023000195011045ID1107174500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.