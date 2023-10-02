French Society Suffers From Incurable Disease Of Azerbaijanphobia And Racism

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Western Azerbaijan Community: This demonstrates that French
society suffers from an incurable disease of Azerbaijanphobia,
Islamophobia, and racism.
“The statements made by French MPs regarding their withdrawal
from the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group once again demonstrate
that French society suffers from an incurable disease of
Azerbaijanphobia, Islamophobia, and racism,” the Western Azerbaijan
Community told, Azernews reports.
“The statements of the MPs, who were disappointed by the
decision of the so-called institution to dissolve itself, also show
their insulting attitude toward international law and their
hypocrisy,” the Community said.
MENAFN02102023000195011045ID1107174499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.