French Society Suffers From Incurable Disease Of Azerbaijanphobia And Racism


10/2/2023 9:16:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Western Azerbaijan Community: This demonstrates that French society suffers from an incurable disease of Azerbaijanphobia, Islamophobia, and racism.

“The statements made by French MPs regarding their withdrawal from the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group once again demonstrate that French society suffers from an incurable disease of Azerbaijanphobia, Islamophobia, and racism,” the Western Azerbaijan Community told, Azernews reports.

“The statements of the MPs, who were disappointed by the decision of the so-called institution to dissolve itself, also show their insulting attitude toward international law and their hypocrisy,” the Community said.

