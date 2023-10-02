Name Of TURKPA Changing

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The name of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking
Countries is changing, Azernews reports.
According to the parliament, this issue was discussed at today's
meeting of the Milli Majlis. The draft approval of the Protocol“On
Amendments to the“Location Agreement between the Government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the Parliamentary
Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA Secretariat)”, the
organization will be called the Parliamentary Assembly of
Turkic-Speaking States.
After discussion, the document was put to a vote and
approved.
Recall that the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA)
was established by the Agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments
of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye on November 21,
2008 at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.
