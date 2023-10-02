Lifespanning Media Corp Broadens Portfolio With Key Acquisition Of Biohackers Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Lifespanning Media Corp has proudly announced its strategic acquisition of the renowned Biohackers Magazine , a vanguard in biohacking editorial content. While the specifics of the financial arrangement remain under wraps, the recent valuation of Biohackers Magazine at a commendable $4.9 million stands testament to its prowess.Dallas McClain, CIO and Editor-in-Chief of Biohackers Magazine, shared his optimism about this union. "Joining forces with Lifespanning Media Corp fortifies our core capabilities and brings with it the capital to ambitiously branch out into cutting-edge domains like A.I, VR, and the expanding metaverse publications," McClain commented.This acquisition highlights Lifespanning Media's resolve to lead the next generation of health-tech publishing . Merging Biohackers Magazine's distinctive content and thriving community with their expansive infrastructure, the group is poised to provide readers an unparalleled journey through the interplay of biology, technology, and virtual realms."Biohackers Magazine has consistently been a trailblazer in health-tech discourse. Welcoming them into our fold, we're setting our sights on revolutionizing how readers engage with and gain from the dynamic amalgamation of biohacking and advanced technology," expressed Jean Fallacara, CEO of Lifespanning Media Corp.This synergistic alignment, rooted in a mutual vision for the future of health-tech editorial offerings, aspires to redefine user engagement through content that is both enlightening and enthralling.About Lifespanning Media Corp:A pioneer in progressive longevity, health, and wellness discourse. The group's portfolio boasts a variety of media assets, all aligned with the mission of producing superior content that enlightens, engages, and empowers its global audience. Lifespanning Media Corp stands firm in the belief that longevity surpasses mere lifespan extension; it's about infusing life with meaningful moments of joy, purpose, and vitality. Amidst a world witnessing relentless technological evolution, we perceive both an opportunity and a duty to ensure that as we age, we thrive with intent, health, and gratification. Our mission is anchored in the firm belief that a life well-lived is a life filled with moments that resonate.Our endeavor? To meld science, technology, humanity, and society, creating avenues that inform, educate, and inspire. We are not just a media entity; we are a revolution, advocating a comprehensive approach to life that treasures both its quality and quantity.Founded in 2019, Biohackers Magazine quickly rose to prominence as the premier source for biohacking enthusiasts. Currently published in five languages and distributed across over 50 nations, this magazine is renowned for its deep dive into the convergence of biology and technology. Its unwavering dedication to innovative content has garnered praise from both its readers and peers in the industry. In a recent move this September 2023, they proudly announced the esteemed Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder and Chairperson of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, as the Guest Chief Editor for their special edition titled "Women in Biohacking: The Longevity Revolution."For media inquiries, please contact:

