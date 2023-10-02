I2i Population Health Successfully Completes SOC 2® Audit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

i2i Population Health Successfully Completes Type 2 SOC 2® Audit, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security

- Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN.FRANKLIN, TN, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- i2i Population Health, a leading healthcare technology company specializing in population health management solutions, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Type 2 SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) audit as of September 1, 2023 for the period of May 15, 2023 – Aug 15, 2023. This achievement underscores i2i Population Health's unwavering dedication to data security and its commitment to providing clients with the highest standards of protection for their sensitive health information.The SOC 2 audit, was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. The audit evaluated the controls and processes in place at i2i Population Health to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of client data. The audit process included a comprehensive assessment of the company's information security policies, procedures, and systems, with a focus on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy."We are proud to have successfully completed the SOC 2 audit, which is a testament to our ongoing commitment to safeguarding our clients' data and maintaining the highest standards of data security," said Justin Neece, CEO at i2i Population Health. "The healthcare industry relies on our solutions to improve patient outcomes and drive efficiency in care delivery. Achieving Type 2 SOC 2 compliance underscores our dedication to maintaining the trust of our clients and partners."Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.“Congratulations to i2i Population Health for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like i2i, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."i2i Population Health's population health management solutions enable healthcare organizations to efficiently collect, analyze, and act upon patient data, ultimately improving care quality and outcomes. The SOC 2 certification further assures clients that their data is handled with the utmost care and in full compliance with industry standards and regulations.The successful completion of the SOC 2 audit positions i2i Population Health as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking innovative solutions that prioritize data security, compliance, and improved patient care.About i2i Population Healthi2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net, and complex populations, through community health centers (FQHCs), critical access and community hospitals, behavioral health clinics, HCCN and primary care associations, and managed care organizations (health plans). With over 23 years of experience spanning 40 states and 30 million lives, i2i was granted the 2023 Sector Innovator Award for Population Health by the Acenda Institute.ABOUT A-LIGNA-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit .

Pete Castagnetta

i2i Population Health

+1 707-303-4168

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube