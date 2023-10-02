Crossroads Equipment Lease And Finance Welcomes Goutham Balaraman As New Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- President Howard ShieblerLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is excited to announce Goutham Balaraman as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire reflects Crossroads' commitment to advance its digital and technological capabilities in the equipment finance sector.Goutham most recently served as the Chief Information Officer at Cartiga, where he led digital transformation efforts to improve operational efficiency and enabled the organization to leverage data to make strategic decisions. Prior to joining Cartiga, Goutham held technology leadership roles at loanDepot, a leading mortgage lender. His extensive background in financial services and technology, including cloud strategy, data analytics and application delivery is well aligned with Crossroads' goals of optimizing operations and delivering superior solutions to its customers.“We are confident that Goutham's leadership will bring tremendous value to our team and customers alike”, says Crossroads' President Howard Shiebler.As the CTO, Goutham will lead Crossroads' technology team, focusing on enhancing application delivery, developing data and analytics strategy, and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of technology trends in the equipment finance sector. His role will be pivotal in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth.Expressing his enthusiasm upon joining Crossroads, Goutham stated, "I am excited to be a part of Crossroads and to work with such a talented team. Our primary focus is to be a catalyst in driving company's growth and operational efficiency through strategic alignment of technology effort with business objectives."Goutham holds a Ph.D. in Physics from Georgia Institute of Technology. Outside of work, he likes to read and spend time outdoors hiking and biking. He resides in Los Angeles with his wife, two sons and his two pet cats.About Crossroads Equipment Lease and FinanceCrossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, LLC is a leading transportation equipment leasing company headquartered in Southern California. Over the years, we have grown into a national lender with an array of financial products designed to help businesses succeed. We strive to build long-term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital. Our industry expertise affords our customers a competitive advantage in the market.

