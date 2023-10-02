EDRM Announces Hire Counsel As Newest Trusted Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery

- Joan Davison, Hire Counsel CEO.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Hire Counsel , a leading legal managed document review staffing solutions provider has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network.

In concert with the recent launch of the company's refined brand and new website, Hire Counsel's new partnership with EDRM provides additional opportunities to showcase their services, share educational content and engage with their audiences.

As a leading pioneer in providing advanced managed document review services and legal talent to the market, Hire Counsel has extensive experience aligning skills with matters spanning multiple legal practice areas including but not limited to:

.Second Requests

.Mass Torts

.Product Liability

.SEC Investigations

.Regulatory Investigations

.Patent Litigation

.Pharma Industry

.Automotive Industry

.Construction Litigation

.Data Breaches

Joan Davison, Hire Counsel CEO, states,“As we continue to leverage our newly enhanced brand, partnering with EDRM was a natural choice to expand our presence within the marketplace. EDRM's reputation for aggregating, producing and delivering powerful educational content and thought-leadership experiences is second to none. We look forward to contributing to the mix, engaging with other organizations and providing valuable insights to the market.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Hire Counsel are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Hire Counsel is known for its career paths for its review teams,” explained Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM.“EDRM is proud to partner with Hire Counsel with their commitment to client excellence and staff advancement.”

This partnership allows Hire Counsel access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

Learn more about Hire Counsel 's legal staffing solutions at .

About Hire Counsel

Hire Counsel is an agile legal talent company that quickly injects potent, on-demand legal review project managers, attorneys and skilled staff into organizations seeking to expand, amplify and expedite matter management results without losing a step. Thoroughly vetted and fueled by P3, our rapid People Placement Process, Hire Counsel teams are catalysts that immediately instill clients with the confidence they need so they can focus on daily business operations while our experts take care of the details behind the scenes.

Operating on site and remotely nationwide, Hire Counsel teams forge genuine, symbiotic relationships with clients, talent and staff via an inspiring culture of listening and alignment to solve immediate problems and generate tangible business results.

