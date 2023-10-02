Business Reporter: How Tech Can Do More With Less In Humanitarian Response

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dataminr's VP of Social Good and Nonprofit Partnerships, Jessie End, explores how the technology sector can address challenges in humanitarian crises

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter , Jessie End, VP of Social Good and Nonprofit Partnerships at Dataminr, one of the world's leading AI companies, explains how tech companies can enable humanitarian organisations to enhance their operational efficiency. This is especially relevant given current macroeconomic conditions and the increasing intensity and frequency of humanitarian crises, as organisations are required to do more with fewer resources.The article provides valuable insights into three key trends where technology companies can make a significant impact:1. Designing for Climate Change: Recognising climate change as an intersectional issue, the article emphasises the importance of early warning systems in addressing its effects on food security, livelihoods, migration, and conflict. It highlights how the tech sector can contribute through remote sensing technologies, predictive modelling and geolocated messaging to provide comprehensive climate risk analysis and timely real-time responses.2. A Move to Localisation: Historically, local organisations have carried the majority of both the workload and risks during humanitarian crises, with limited agency and access to critical tools and resources. The article highlights a current shift towards locally led, inclusive humanitarian efforts and emphasises the need for tech companies to empower local communities. It explores how partnering with smaller organisations and fostering inclusive strategies can amplify the impact of tech solutions in the humanitarian sector.3. Doing More with Less: In a resource-constrained world where humanitarian crises are increasing in intensity and in frequency, the need to maximise impact with fewer resources is more pressing than ever. The piece underscores the tech sector's unique ability to meet this challenge, noting that AI will play an increasingly important role in powering efficiency in humanitarian response – ultimately saving time and resources for humanitarian organisations.The article concludes by emphasising the interconnected nature of these trends and the importance of collaboration – calling for tech companies to work together, integrate their technologies and engage in open cooperation to effectively address the growing needs of the humanitarian sector.Readers interested in gaining deeper insights into how the technology sector can contribute to humanitarian efforts can read the full article via Business Reporter .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About DataminrDataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organisations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Most recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with approximately 800 employees across seven global offices.Since its founding, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's advanced AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from nearly one million unique public data sources. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500 and has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for six consecutive years.Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the company provides its First Alert product for first response to public sector organisations, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 1,500 newsrooms and over 30,000 journalists worldwide.Contact us here .

