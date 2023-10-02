MELTRIC® Corporation To Exhibit Switch-Rated Devices At WEFTEC 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

METLRIC® Logo

MELTRIC® is participating in WEFTEC 2023. Visit booth 8332 to experience MELTRIC's electrical devices for water treatment and wastewater applications.

- Keith Stofik, Regional Sales Manager – East, of MELTRIC CorporationFRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- MELTRIC® Corporation, an innovator of advanced electrical solutions, is excited to announce its participation in WEFTEC 2023, the Water Environment Federation's Technical Exhibition and Conference, held at the McCormick Place in Chicago, IL from October 2nd to 4th. Attendees are invited to visit MELTRIC at booth 8332 to experience firsthand the benefits of MELTRIC's UL Listed, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles for water treatment and wastewater applications ( ).MELTRIC's expertise in electrical connectivity solutions has earned them a prominent position in the industry, and their participation in WEFTEC 2023 underscores their commitment to driving innovation in the water technology sector. With over 35 years of experience, MELTRIC has consistently delivered devices that prioritize safety, efficiency, and reliability.The highlight of MELTRIC's presence at WEFTEC 2023 is the showcase of their UL Listed, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles. Designed to cater to a wide range of applications, these devices are switch-rated from 20 to 200 Amps and can handle up to 100 horsepower motors. These industry-unique devices offer water technology operators and technicians a solution for their electrical connection needs."We're thrilled to bring MELTRIC's advanced technology to WEFTEC 2023," said Keith Stofik, Regional Sales Manager – East, of MELTRIC Corporation. "Our Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles not only ensure superior safety but also deliver unmatched ease of use and durability. By significantly reducing downtime and streamlining operations, MELTRIC empowers users to focus on what truly matters – efficient and uninterrupted water management."One of the key advantages of MELTRIC's devices is their contribution to cost reduction, time savings, and elimination of downtime. Water technology operators and technicians can now rely on these innovative solutions to keep their systems running optimally, thereby enhancing overall operational efficiency.MELTRIC's Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles have been proven to reduce wastewater operation downtime by an impressive 50%. This tangible impact on operational continuity underscores MELTRIC's commitment to providing solutions to the water technology sector.Visitors to booth 8332 at WEFTEC 2023 will have the opportunity to engage with MELTRIC's experts, explore their range of electrical devices, and gain insights into the benefits of utilizing MELTRIC's solutions.About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTORTM technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, .Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766,

