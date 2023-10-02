Woman-Owned Luxury Brand, Irving Finn, Sets Out To Elevate Menswear

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An American entrepreneur and designer aims to create a unique niche in response to the growing global menswear demand

- Angie RyttingATLANTA GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In recent years, the American and international fashion industry has seen massive growth in menswear sales, with luxury retailers seeing as much as 40% increase in revenue in 2022 compared to 2021.In response to this growing demand, co-founder and designer Angie Rytting, who owns luxury menswear brand Irving Finn, toyed with the simple idea of using her aberrant view as leverage in breaking the sartorial monotone and providing a women-appreciated twist to menswear.“We are a woman-owned brand doing menswear which gives us a different perspective. We have witnessed exponential growth in men's wear in just a little over a decade. We wanted to see what Irving Finn could do in this vastly changing industry by bringing in something unique.”, Rytting shares.The luxury brand, founded in 2011, is focused on designing and producing limited edition pieces featuring small nuances that can hugely elevate and diversify menswear.Behind Irving Finn's mission to celebrate accessories and to bring back quality menswear pieces in fresh but timeless designs, Rytting hopes that customers enjoy dressing up and change their perception of menswear standards.The brand's signature rounded ties , which offer an equally sleek but alternative look to the usual diamond sharp necktie style, have been particularly popular among their clientele. Rytting highlights,“....our favorable and versatile rounded ties are a huge star of the brand right now”.Irving Finn has also released luxury cotton dress shirts, each designed with an elegant hard tag on the back of its 1930's inspired rounded club collar. In addition to apparel, Irving Finn also offers leather weekender bags and a delightful fragrance that can be worn from day to night.With strong conviction in executing change as a necessity in modern menswear, Angie Rytting envisions Irving Finn not only as a fashionable poster child of entrepreneurship but also as the epitome of the American dream.

