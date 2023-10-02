(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HappiTravel Expands To 9 Spanish Speaking Countries

The world's premier wholesale travel platform is now available in Colombia, Costa Rica, DR, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Spain!

- Camaron Corr, PresidentMISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- HappiTravel, LLC announced its highly acclaimed wholesale travel platform is now available to customers in 9 new Spanish speaking markets. Since 2019 the innovative service, available to travelers in the United States and Puerto Rico only, has received widespread praise for its disruptive approach and uncompromising focus on consumer value. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, HappiTravel® has received 100's of glowing customer reviews and a near perfect 5-star rating across numerous platforms and consumer watchdog websites. The system has been expanded to support Spanish language as the company begins the next step of its strategic global expansion plan.HappiTravel® is designed with skeptical customers in mind to address that“too good to be true” feeling. The platform builds trust incrementally by allowing users to join for free and get instant access to book hotels, resorts, trips, and cruises at wholesale rates with no catches. The optional“no pressure” VIP upgrade provides access to book travel at the even lower HappiPrice® rates which are 10-times the wholesale savings and typically exceeds the cost of the upgrade on the very first reservation while also providing wholesale access to book vacation rentals, flights, car rentals, transfers, as well as activities & events.HappiTravel® provides access to 9-booking engines, each specifically tailored to maximize the savings from separate travel niches. It offers more inventory and savings than any other wholesale platform, but is directly available to the public. Price conscious consumers, already familiar with wholesale club memberships for groceries and other goods, are elated to discover the same model exists for booking travel, but at even greater savings.“¡En HappiTravel® el cliente es el rey!” remarked President, Camaron Corr.“The customer is king because people are smart, no more so than throughout Spanish speaking countries. Our strategic international expansion plans start here for a reason and we couldn't be more excited to announce this important milestone.”In offering consumer access to net wholesale rates, HappiTravel® depends on word-of-mouth exposure from its customers since margins don't exist for traditional TV advertising. The company philosophy focuses on respecting and elevating customers who will naturally want to share HappiTravel® with their friends.“HappiTravel® has been an organic grassroots explosion!” added CTO, Mike Darling.“We've had our sights on the Spanish speaking market since inception and have been preparing every step of the way. Watch out world, it's time to be Happi!”About HappiTravel®HappiTravel® is the world's premier wholesale travel platform, providing mainstream consumer access to book travel at rates previously unavailable to the public. Third party HappiScienceTM studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It's experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think you shouldn't have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha's. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit .

