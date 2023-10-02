Eyelit Introduces V7.0 Of Its Industry-Leading Manufacturing Technology Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative new capabilities and enhancements will help customers make significant gains in manufacturing performance

TORONTO, CANADA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Eyelit Group, developer of the fastest-growing MES software platforms in the market, today announced the release of Eyelit v7.0, anchored by Eyelit Insights and Eyelit Central modules that will lead to immediate performance gains. The new release, including improvements in user experience, analytics, and device/machine connectivity, extends the platform to benefit manufacturers across a wide range of industries. Eyelit v7.0 represents an acceleration in the roadmap to grow category leadership through performance-focused enhancements and the addition of AI, machine learning, automation, and device/machine integration capabilities.Leading US-based semiconductor manufacturers use Eyelit software to run their manufacturing, counting on its precision support for the complexities of their processes. In Eyelit v7.0, manufacturing and operations leaders will immediately realize new value from the embedding of Microsoft® Power BI to enable self-service analytics to track and assess key metrics such as On-Time Delivery (OTD), Production Schedule Attainment, and Total Cycle Time, among the 80+ KPIs recorded with high precision. New central integration of multiple instances and device management, offered through a state-of-the-art user experience (UX), will unlock additional advances in performance and efficiency.“We're excited for the new value creation our customers will realize through the comprehensive new capabilities in Eyelit v7.0” said Mark Carleton, CEO of Eyelit Group.“Our engineering teams have added in all the top-requested capabilities, innovated in analytics and user experience, and brought this all together in a rigorously-tested release that is ready for the high demands of the world's leading manufacturers. Eyelit Group's relentless focus on performance is woven throughout and a key reason our two manufacturing software platforms – Eyelit and MESTEC – are the fastest-growing in the market.”Eyelit v7.0 is available immediately and can be deployed rapidly for existing customers, with minimal disruption and effort. To learn more, customers can connect with the Eyelit team or visit eyelit7to see video demonstrations and a detailed description of the major enhancements across Eyelit v7.0.--About Eyelit and MESTECJoined together in the Eyelit Group, Eyelit and MESTEC are the two fastest-growing manufacturing software platforms, deployed by many of the world's most valuable and innovative manufacturers across an ever-expanding range of industries including aerospace & defense, battery technology, electronics, medical device, semiconductor, and solar energy.Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of smart factory and Industry 4.0 solutions, including Asset Management, Factory and Equipment Integration (Automation/IoT), Manufacturing Execution (MES), Recipe Management, Quality Management, and Business Process Management. These solutions enable customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.MESTEC, the pioneer in SaaS for manufacturing, helps leading manufacturers achieve advanced planning and scheduling, asset performance management, quality and compliance, manufacturing KPIs, inventory control and labor management. Through its SaaS cloud platform, MESTEC platform updates and improvements are delivered rapidly, with no up-front costs and fast-track deployment.For more information:

