Greece records 10.3 decrease in births, soar in divorce cases

(MENAFN) In 2022, Greece experienced a significant 10.3 percent decline in its birth rate, as reported by the Hellenic Statistics Agency. The data revealed that the number of births registered in the country last year amounted to 76,541, including 39,558 boys and 36,983 girls, representing a notable drop from 2021 when 85,346 births were recorded. The report excludes stillbirths, which decreased by 1.5 percent from 2021.



Conversely, the death rate in 2022 experienced a slight 2.2 percent decrease compared to the previous year.



In another noteworthy statistic, the divorce rate increased by 4 percent in 2022 compared to 2021, with 14,477 divorces recorded in 2022, as opposed to 13,921 in 2021. Notably, eight out of every ten divorces approved in the last five years were by mutual consent, accounting for 80.4percent of the total number of divorce cases in 2022, which amounted to 11,638.



The 40-44 age group (comprising 17.8 percent men and 20.0 percent women) saw the highest number of divorces in 2022, closely followed by the 45-49 age group (17.6 percent men and 16.4 percent women). A significant 65.6 percent of these divorces involved marriages that had lasted for 10 years or more.

