Acting PM Receives Two Handwritten Invitations From UAE Vice Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday two handwritten invitations from UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, Dubai Governor Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum.

The invitation is to attend World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi from 16 until the 20 of October, and to participate in the World Climate Summit.

The Acting Prime Minister received the invitation during his meeting with UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Matar Al-Nayadi, said the Ministry of Interior's Department of Public Relations and Media Security in a statement.

Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled expressed his appreciation for the invitation as it reflects the historic bonds between Kuwait and UAE, it added. (end)

