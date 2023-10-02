Austria FM Sets Yearend Deadline To Discuss Bosnia EU Bid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Monday set the end of the year as the deadline to discuss Bosnia and Herzegovina's bid to join the European Union (EU), saying talks on Albania and North Macedonia's memberships are progressing well.

On Montenegro's bid to join the bloc, the minister cited reforms there as a proviso for its membership, amid plans by the EU for a further "expansion," he underlined.

While the path for Balkan nations' entry into the EU has been slow, the minister said Vienna seeks to facilitate their memberships within the bloc, ahead of a summit of European leaders on Friday to discuss expansion plans. (end)

