(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Futures Lower to Start October

Laurentian in Focus



















Toronto futures slipped on Monday and the underlying index was set to open the final quarter of the year on a dim note, dragged down by gold prices, while investors awaited September factory data to assess the economy's health.

The TSX Composite Index shaved off 49.47 points, to end Friday at 19,541.27. On the week, the index lost 238 points, or 1.2%.

December futures faltered 0.1% Monday.

The Canadian dollar slipped 0.19 cents to 73.48 cents U.S.

On the companies front, Canada's Laurentian Bank named insider Eric Provost as CEO, weeks after announcing it would simplify its organizational structure after it failed to find a buyer during a strategic review.

On the economic slate, Markit Canada is out with its Manufacturing PMI for September at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 1.98 points Friday to 558.88. On the week, though, the index lost 11 points, or 1.97%.

ON WALLSTREET

Stock futures were little changed Monday after U.S. legislators were able to come to a temporary agreement that staved off a government shutdown.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials dipped 11 points to 33,714.

Futures for the S&P 500 eked 0.25 points at 4,325.75.

Futures for the NASDAQ gained 23 points, or 0.2%, to 14,889.50.

The Senate passed a continuing resolution with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline Saturday, which was then signed by President

Joe Biden into law. The bill keeps the government open for 45 more days, an extended period that lawmakers can use to finalize funding legislation.

The looming threat of a government shutdown weighed on investors last week, which also marked the end of the trading month and quarter.

Investors feared a shutdown could further weigh on a U.S. economy already seeing slowing growth under the weight of the highest interest rates in 15 years.

September marked the worst monthly performance of the year for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ. The broad S&P 500 index finished the month down 4.9% and the quarter 3.7% lower, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.8% in the month and 4.1% in the quarter.

The blue-chip Dow ended the month 3.5% lower and the quarter 2.6% in the red.

Investors will watch for economic data due Monday on purchasing and construction spending. Later in the week, attention will turn to a string of reports offering insight into the health of the labor market, including Friday's all important monthly payrolls data.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.3% Monday, while in Hong Kong, markets were closed for holiday.

Oil prices jumped 82 cents to $91.61 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices fell $14.50 to $1,851.60 U.S. an ounce.























MENAFN02102023000212011056ID1107174442