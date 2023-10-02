Ukraine’s FM urges patience before talking around Slovakia elections’ impact on support for state

(MENAFN) According to Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine, it is vital to wait until a coalition has been formed in Slovakia before making any first judgments about how the elections would affect support for Ukraine.



As stated by a Ukrainian news agency’s reporter, he made this statement during an update with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Monday in Kyiv ahead of a conference of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.



"Ukraine respects the choice the people of Slovakia make, and I think it's too early to judge how this election will impact the support of Ukraine. It is necessary to wait for the formation of the coalition, and after that, already looking at the composition of this coalition, it will be possible to draw the first conclusions," he stated.



Special parliamentary elections in Slovakia were held on September 30, and the populist SMER-SD party, headed by the pro-Russian former premier Robert Fico, won.

