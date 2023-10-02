Join The Winning Team: Reflex Tuning Doubles Staff And Finds Success With 4-Day Work Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOOKSETT, N.H., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflex Tuning LLC, a premier Audi and Volkswagen service center in

Hooksett, NH, announces they are expanding and hiring for all positions.

Reflex Tuning is expanding their Audi and Volkswagen service team in order to meet their steady growth in new customers.

Reflex Tuning, Audi & Volkswagen Service NH

Continue Reading

Zaccone has said , "Our shop is actively looking for skilled and enthusiastic people to join our team as we continue to grow. All roles, including those for entry-level and seasoned technicians, service advisors, parts managers, estimators, customer service representatives, and automotive detailers, are currently open for employment. If you have a strong commitment to delivering excellent customer service and have a positive attitude, we would love to have you join our team."

Reflex Tuning is committed to providing a fulfilling workplace for all team members.

They offer a variety of great benefits, such as a 401(k) retirement plan for safe long-term financial planning.

Employees have access to paid holidays, personal days, and vacation time. Additionally, they provide staff with a fuel card for easier commuting, employee uniforms, part discounts, access to shop equipment, and even a free lunch every Thursday courtesy of Reflex Tuning.

To learn more about career opportunities at Reflex Tuning, visit their website here:



CONTACT:

Heather Zaccone

Owner

Reflex Tuning, LLC

603.704.4298

[email protected]



SOURCE Reflex Tuning