(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players who are finding it hard to get to the tables on Sundays are loving the latest news from ACR Poker. The online poker site has announced a new Big Poker Thursdays lineup that starts October 12th.

"Some of our players have expressed that Sundays are inconvenient for them due to family commitments and other activities," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "That's why we've developed a new Thursday lineup with a big increase in guarantees, so players no longer have to wait for the weekend for huge action."

ACR Poker Unveiling Its Big Poker Thursdays Starting October 12th.

Continue Reading

The new Thursday schedule features larger guaranteed prize pools on 22 tournaments. The total guarantees will be up to $1,140,000 from $690,000, a massive $450,000 increase.

The Big Poker Thursday buy-ins start at just 11 cents and go all the way up to $1,050. That means this new "must-play" day of the week appeals to players with small, medium, and large bankrolls.

Moneymaker went on to add that even though Sunday is still ACR Poker's biggest day of the week, Thursdays are now giving it a serious run for its money, with many players likely choosing to grind hard on both days.

For full information on Big Poker Thursdays, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas

Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Jamie Harvey

1-877-314-4195

SOURCE ACR Poker