Fast Charging For Devices In Schools

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Wis., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerGistics, a nationally renowned manufacturer of charging stations for schools, has released a fast-charging version of its Flex20 USB. Called the Flex20 Bolt, this charging station offers the fastest charging available for school devices. With a 20 port USB-C PDU, the Flex20 Bolt provides USB-C to USB-C charging of Chromebooks, laptops and tablets.



With a 20 port USB-C PDU, the Flex20 Bolt by PowerGistics can quickly charge 20 devices at once. The vertical charging station saves space in classrooms and the side PDU can be accessed even while the unit is mounted to the wall.

The Flex20 Bolt by PowerGistics offers fast USB-C to USB-C charging so students can charge devices quickly and be ready for classroom lessons. When the charging station is placed in commons areas, students can use it for backup charging needs.

Continue Reading

The Flex20 Bolt has the same features of its predecessor, the Flex20 USB. A side locking door encloses the PDU and charging cords so they can be accessed even while the unit is mounted to the wall. The 20- shelf Flex20 charging station can also be placed on a Roller, the first model that can do so from the PowerGistics lineup.

Another bonus of the Flex20 Bolt is that 20 USB-C to USB-C cables are included with the product. This means schools can send power bricks home with students, and still wire-up the charging Tower in classrooms and common areas.

Schools will save money in not having to purchase another set of charging cables for home-charging.

PowerGistics charging stations are commonly referred to as "Towers" due to the vertical design. They save space in crowded classrooms due to the small footprint, as opposed to traditional charging carts. Devices are stored flat, in their natural horizontal position, protecting them from drops and damage.

Teachers and students are drawn to the colorful shelves, open-door design, and maintenance-free cable management of the innovative PowerGistics charging Towers. A limited lifetime warranty is included on the products.

PowerGistics is a branch of G.D. Roberts and Co., Inc., a Wisconsin metal manufacturing company that has gained national recognition for award-winning products. PowerGistics designs, manufactures and ships charging and storage stations from their Columbus, WI facility.



To learn more, visit the PowerGistics website at .

To speak with a member of their team call 201-389-9940 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE PowerGistics