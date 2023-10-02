Pickleball Kingdom Spearheads 20-Club Rollout In New Jersey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nation's leading indoor court pickleball franchisor inks epic deal

In a groundbreaking development for the sport of pickleball, New Jersey visionary entrepreneur Samrat "Sam" Sood will spearhead a 20-club rollout by Pickleball Kingdom Franchising to establish cutting-edge indoor pickleball facilities throughout the state. Pickleball Kingdom Franchising, a recognized leader in the pickleball industry, is excited to collaborate with Sood to advance the sport of pickleball in the Garden State.

Pickleball Kingdom's state-of-the-art indoor courts allow players to enjoy pickleball year-round without being subjected to unpredictable weather conditions often encountered in outdoor play. The indoor facilities will provide optimal lighting, climate control, and amenities to enhance the overall experience.

Ace Rodrigues, CEO and founder of Pickleball Kingdom, the nation's top pickleball franchisor, is shown with New Jersey visionary entrepreneur Samrat "Sam" Sood. Pickleball Kingdom announced a groundbreaking deal with Sood to roll out 20 premium pickleball clubs throughout the Garden State.

"This groundbreaking deal for 20 premium pickleball clubs is a major milestone in our mission to provide pickleball enthusiasts with top tier playing experiences," said Pickleball Kingdom CEO and founder Ace Rodrigues. "Sam's commitment to the sport and dedication to innovation align perfectly with our franchising vision."

Rodrigues added that as part of the partnership agreement, Sood will be signing on owners and investors to participate in the rapid market expansion. The state-of-the-art clubs will feature outdoor surfaces preferred by avid pickleball players, but with all the indoor benefits. The initiative promises to thrill players with a game-changing experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels. Key features of the pickleball clubs will include:

Outdoor Playing Surfaces: Sood's facilities will incorporate high-quality, outdoor-style pickleball courts with professional-grade materials to ensure an authentic playing experience.

Training and Coaching: The clubs will offer professional coaching, training programs, and clinics for players of all skill levels, promoting skill development and fostering a sense of community among pickleball enthusiasts. Pickleball Kingdom has an exclusive arrangement with PlaySight, a cutting-edge tech company specializing in video playback technology.

Community Engagement: Sam Sood's commitment extends beyond the courts. The pickleball facilities will serve as hubs for events, leagues, tournaments, and community outreach programs, further fueling the growth of the sport.

Accessibility: The new facilities will be strategically located throughout New Jersey, ensuring that pickleball players from various regions have convenient access to top-notch facilities.

Sam Sood expressed his excitement about the groundbreaking partnership, saying, "I am thrilled to collaborate with Pickleball Kingdom Franchising to introduce a new era of pickleball facilities in New Jersey. Our vision is to provide pickleball players with the best of both worlds – outdoor pickleball excitement played indoors. We look forward to creating a vibrant pickleball community and advancing the sport in our state."

Rodrigues noted that Pickleball Kingdom Franchising is equally enthusiastic about the venture. "Sam's passion for pickleball and his stellar track record in franchising perfectly align with our commitment to push the boundaries of the sport. We are confident that this partnership will redefine pickleball facilities and elevate the playing experience for enthusiasts in New Jersey and beyond."

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom stands at the forefront of indoor pickleball facilities, providing state-of-the-art venues that cater to pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels. With a steadfast commitment to nurturing community bonds and promoting active lifestyles, Pickleball Kingdom offers a welcoming space where players can engage, learn, and connect. Discover more at .

About Sam Sood:

Sam Sood is a visionary entrepreneur with a proven history of turning innovative ideas into thriving businesses. His journey began in the technology sector, recognizing the potential for disruptive innovation. He soon transformed into a fin tech leader where he excelled in roles at several leading banks, including multinationals such as Citi, Bank of America, and Credit Suisse. Building on his success, Sam recognized the growing demand for accessible and efficient medical services. In 2017, Sam took the bold step of becoming a franchisee for AFC urgent care brand known for its commitment to excellence and patient-centric approach. Under Sam's leadership, his urgent care franchises received accolades for exceptional patient care, short wait times, and a skilled medical team. His commitment to innovation also led to the implementation of cutting-edge healthcare technologies, making the patient experience even more seamless.

Today, Sam Sood continues to be a prominent figure in the world of entrepreneurship and franchising. His portfolio of successful ventures and his ability to inspire and lead teams are a testament to his exceptional vision and business acumen. He remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and driving positive change in the industries he touches.

