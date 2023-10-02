New Poll Shows RFK Jr. Can Win As Independent

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In a 3-Way Race, Kennedy Would Enter Where Ross

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An American Values Poll conducted

Zogby Strategies of likely general election voters shows that in a three-way race between Kennedy, Trump, and Biden, RFK Jr. enters the contest at 19% with Biden and Trump at 38% each. Kennedy would be the highest-polling independent or 3rd party candidate to enter a presidential election in the modern era, starting off where Ross Perot finished-after spending an enormous amount of money.

"If this Poll shows anything," said Tony Lyons, Co-Chairman of American Values 2024, "it's that Kennedy can win as an independent candidate in 2024."

One of the most effective DNC slurs against Bobby Kennedy has been that his candidacy will help Trump win. The opposite is true. Kennedy is taking more votes from Trump than from Biden, according to this Poll as well as a recent YouGov poll.



"It appears that the DNC would rather lose with Biden, an establishment Democrat who won't rock the boat, than win with a populist like Bobby Kennedy who will shut down the corporate gravy train. The DNC, like the multibillion-dollar corporations that it represents, shows that it prefers Trump to Bobby Kennedy," said Lyons.

Among likely Democratic Primary voters, Kennedy has surged to 27% nationally, despite the most intense and comprehensive smear campaign against any presidential candidate in recent American political history. Kennedy has shown incredible resilience. "If Kennedy decides to run as an independent candidate," said Tony Lyons, co-chairman of American Values 2024, "it would be to give voters the choice that the DNC has denied them.

Independent-minded Democrats have made it clear: They want the opportunity to select their candidate in a free, open, and fair primary process."

America's political landscape has become frozen. Congress is paralyzed. The two parties are so busy fighting each other that they are powerless to reverse our nation's rapid decline. Only a president beholden to neither party can unify the nation. That's why American Values 2024 supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President.

