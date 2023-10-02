MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND DECLARES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kingston, NY, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE: HIE) (the“Fund”) declares cash distributions of $0.051 per share for each of October, November, and December 2023. HIE: CUSIP–600379 101

Declaration Ex-Date Record Payable October 2, 2023 October 23, 2023 October 24, 2023 October 31, 2023 October 2, 2023 November 21, 2023 November 22, 2023 November 30, 2023 October 2, 2023 December 21, 2023 December 22, 2023 December 29, 2023

The Fund's current indicated distribution rate based on its closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on September 29, 2023 ($9.92) is 6.17%. The current indicated rate based on the Fund's net asset value per share ($10.66) is 5.74%. The Fund intends to pay monthly distributions to its shareholders.

Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the Adviser's recommended amount of any potential distribution to shareholders. The Board of Trustees will monitor the Fund's distribution level. The Fund's distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in the Fund's distribution rate at a future time. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

Fund Leverage

The Fund may use traditional leverage in an amount up to 20% of its managed assets (which is equal to 25% of the Fund's net assets). The Fund, as of September 18, 2023, the date the Board of Trustees approved the above distributions, was leveraged through borrowings from a borrowing agreement in the amount of $0 or 0% of the Fund's total assets (including the proceeds of any leverage). The Fund does not consider the writing of covered put and call options or securities lending arrangements to be leverage, and will not include the notional amount of any written covered put and call options, or proceeds from securities lending arrangements, in calculating leverage. The Fund, as of September 18, 2023, had no open options positions and approximately 7% of portfolio holdings by weight were on loan. Please read the Fund prospectus on for more information.

About the Fund

The Fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Kingston, New York. Miller/Howard Investments Inc.'s total firm assets as of June 30, 2023 were approximately $3.2 billion, including $0.3 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments Inc. focuses on income-producing equities, with an emphasis on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong prospects for dividend growth, offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for over three decades.

