Tempstars' Success In The Dental Industry Attracts Attention From Influential Podcasts

TempStars has been active in the U.S., even recently establishing a presence in Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, and Scottsdale.

- Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStarsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- TempStars , North America's largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, has attracted plenty of attention this summer from new customers, partners, and the media.Now, another community is showering attention on the 7-year-old technology company, which dominates Canada and is rapidly growing market share in the United States – some of the dental industry's most influential podcasts.While such recognition is not new for TempStars or its CEO, Dr. James Younger, the intensity of that interest certainly is.Specifically, Dr. Younger, a practicing dentist, appeared last month on A Tale of Two Hygienists, which can be listened to here.“In this episode, we welcome back Dr. James Younger to talk about the state of temping,” write the producers.“If you are a new grad or new to temping, we also talk about how to prepare, what kinds of technology you might encounter in the offices and how many hygienists are moving into temping full-time! This was recorded on the exhibit hall floor at RDH Under One Roof!”Weeks later, Dr Younger appeared on another popular podcast – 'Hi, I'm Dr.'. The segment can be heard here.The producers describe the segment as follows:“Dr. James Younger discusses his transformation from full-time private practice dentistry into coding and app development. We delve into valuing patients over profit and balancing between idea pursuit and smart investments. Learn about seeking product-market fit and embracing growth through trial and error. Hear first-hand how dedication and intuition are the real engines behind a start-up journey. And lastly, the technical aspects ranging from quick planning to making app prototypes you can click on, and how books and gratitude play into the business world.“Dr. James Younger graduated from Dentistry at the University of Toronto in 1999. Since then, he has been in private practice, providing a full scope of care, including implants and bone/sinus grafting. In April 2015, James was inspired by the idea of improving hygiene temping through modern mobile technology, and thus TempStars was born. TempStars now makes it fast, easy, and stress-free for dental offices to find a good hygienist quickly, and allows hygienists to live a busy, flexible, and empowered professional life.”Both segments were recorded after TempStars's successful exhibition at Under One Roof, RDH Magazine's conference for Hygienists and Dental Assistants.“As we continue to expand into the United States, conferences like this are invaluable as they give us a chance to spend time with dentists, as well as hygienists and dental assistants,” said Dr. Younger.“We learn a lot from these face-to-face interactions, which in turn will help us provide better services to the industry.”TempStars has been very active in the U.S. over the last 12 months, establishing a presence in Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, and Scottsdale. It also recently announced that it donated to six different food banks in the U.S.“We're committed to growing our business in the U.S.,” said Dr. Younger.“Once the marketplace becomes aware of our services and the cost efficiencies it delivers when it comes to staffing, we'll see the same kind of growth we have had in Canada.”About TempStarsTempStars is North America's fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 17,000 dental professional members serving over 7,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.

