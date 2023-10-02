Christmas Gala In Support Of Phoenix Children's Homeless Youth Outreach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us at the Christmas Gala benefiting Phoenix Children's

The Christmas Gala promises an unforgettable evening of fine dining, live entertainment, and the chance to win a brand-new 2024 BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle.

- Vince MaganaPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- 365 Days of Grace , a nonprofit organization, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Christmas Gala, a night of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy set to take place on December 9. The event aims to raise crucial funds for Phoenix Children's Homeless Youth Outreach, a program dedicated to providing medical, mental, and social care to homeless children and teens living on the streets.The Christmas Gala promises attendees an unforgettable evening with fine dining, live entertainment, and the chance to win a brand-new 2024 BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle. Every attendee will receive a Golden Raffle Ticket, offering an opportunity to drive away in this state-of-the-art vehicle.The event's primary focus is to support Phoenix Children's Homeless Youth Outreach. This program has been a beacon of hope for countless children and teens, offering them a chance at a better life. By attending the Christmas Gala, guests directly contribute to this noble cause."Phoenix has seen a significant rise in homeless youth, and the need for medical and mental health support is more crucial than ever," said Vince Magana, Executive Director at 365 Days of Grace. "Our Christmas Gala is not just a celebration but a mission to make a tangible difference in these young lives. And what better way to generate excitement than by giving away a brand-new BMW iX!"Tickets for the Christmas Gala are now available and can be purchased on the 365 Days of Grace. Every ticket is 100% tax-deductible, ensuring attendees' contributions go directly to the cause.To learn more about Phoenix Children's Homeless Youth Outreach program .About 365 Days of Grace: 365 Days of Grace is a nonprofit organization committed to making a difference in the lives of the less fortunate. Through events like the Christmas Gala, the organization aims to raise awareness and funds for various causes, ensuring every young person gets a chance at a better life.

