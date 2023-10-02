Cannabis-Infused Edible Products Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2023 | Baked Bros, Dixie Brands, Lord Jones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Latest Study Released by HTF MI on the Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market covers key business segments and wide-scope geographies to get deep-dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Cannabis-infused Edible Products market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023E and forecast till 2029*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and have been profiled are Baked Bros (United States), Bhang Corporation (United States), Cannabis Energy Drink (Netherlands), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Dixie Brands Inc (United States), HEINEKEN Company (Netherlands), KANEH CO (United States), KIVA CONFECTIONS (United States), Kaya Holdings, Inc. (United States), Koios Beverage Corp. (Canada), LOL Edibles (United States), Lord Jones (United States). The Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products market is to witness a CAGR of 16.7 during the forecast period (2023-2029). Currently, market value is pegged at USD 9.57 Billion. The cannabis-infused edible products market refers to the segment of the cannabis industry that focuses on creating and selling food and beverage products containing cannabinoids, such as THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). These products are consumed orally and provide an alternative to traditional methods of cannabis consumption like smoking or vaping. The market has grown significantly in recent years, driven by changing regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and increased acceptance of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes. Market Dynamics: Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview. Key highlights that the report is going to offer: Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players. Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunities lying in specific areas of your business interest. Revenue split by most promising business segments. [By Type (Baked Products, Chocolates & Bars, Drinks, Gum & Sprays, Sugar Candies), By Application (Medical, Personal Use, Pharmaceuticals, Wellness), and any other business Segment if applicable within the scope of the report]. A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights into Leader's aggressiveness toward the market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]. Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademarks filed in recent years. Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business headquarters, Downstream Buyers, and Upstream Suppliers. ** May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted. Competitive Landscape: Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. To comprehend Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Cannabis-infused Edible Products market is analysed across major global regions. HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas: North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico. South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa. Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia. Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia. North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Cannabis-infused Edible Products market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

