Non-Alcoholic Spirit Market Growing Popularity And Emerging Trends | Arkay Beverages, Diageo, Everleaf Drinks

A Latest Study Released by HTF MI on the Global Non-Alcoholic Spirit Market covers key business segments and wide-scope geographies to get deep-dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Non-Alcoholic Spirit market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023E and forecast till 2029*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and have been profiled are ArKay Beverages LTD. (United Kingdom), Ecology & Co. (United States), FLUÈRE (United States), la martiniquaise (France), Ritual Zero Proof (United States), Salcombe Distilling Co (United Kingdom), Diageo plc (United Kingdom), Everleaf Drinks (United Kingdom), Spiritless Inc (United States), Spirits of Virtue (United Kingdom), Rheinland Distillers GmbH (Germany), Pernod Ricard (France), Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), Aplós (United States), Lyre's Spirit Co (Australia), Drink Monday (United Kingdom), ALTD SPIRITS (United Kingdom), Caleño (United Kingdom), Escape Mocktails (United Kingdom), Elegantly Spirited LTD. (United Kingdom), Others. The Global Non-Alcoholic Spirit market is to witness a CAGR of 8.7 during the forecast period (2023-2029). Currently, market value is pegged at USD 281.1 Million. The non-alcoholic spirit market is a rapidly growing segment of the beverage industry that caters to consumers who want the taste and experience of traditional alcoholic spirits without the alcohol content. This market has gained traction in recent years due to changing consumer preferences, including a desire for healthier lifestyles, increased awareness of the negative effects of alcohol, and a growing trend towards mindful drinking.

Market Dynamics:
Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key highlights that the report is going to offer:
Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players.
Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunities lying in specific areas of your business interest.
Revenue split by most promising business segments. [By Type (Whiskey, Rum, Vodka, Tequila, Others), By Application (Food Service, Food Retail), and any other business Segment if applicable within the scope of the report].
A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights into Leader's aggressiveness toward the market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments].
Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademarks filed in recent years. Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business headquarters, Downstream Buyers, and Upstream Suppliers.
** May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Competitive Landscape:
Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users.
Non-Alcoholic Spirit Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Whiskey, Rum, Vodka, Tequila, Others] (Historical & Forecast).
Non-Alcoholic Spirit Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Food Service, Food Retail] (Historical & Forecast). Non-Alcoholic Spirit Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast).
Non-Alcoholic Spirit Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year) (United States), FLUÈRE (United States), la martiniquaise (France), Ritual Zero Proof (United States), Salcombe Distilling Co (United Kingdom), Diageo plc (United Kingdom), Everleaf Drinks (United Kingdom), Spiritless Inc (United States), Spirits of Virtue (United Kingdom), Rheinland Distillers GmbH (Germany), Pernod Ricard (France), Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), Aplós (United States), Lyre's Spirit Co (Australia), Drink Monday (United Kingdom), ALTD SPIRITS (United Kingdom), Caleño (United Kingdom), Escape Mocktails (United Kingdom), Elegantly Spirited LTD. (United Kingdom), Others** Data availability will be confirmed by research in the case of a privately held company. Up to 3 players can be added at no added cost.Enquire for customization in Report @To comprehend Global Non-Alcoholic Spirit market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Non-Alcoholic Spirit market is analysed across major global regions. To comprehend Global Non-Alcoholic Spirit market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Non-Alcoholic Spirit market is analysed across major global regions. HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.
Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in Non-Alcoholic Spirit market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

