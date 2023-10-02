52nd Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show Sees 74,000 Visitors, a 13% Uptick from Last Edition

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, October 2, 2023

The 52nd edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, Sharjah's premier luxury event, concluded on a high note on Sunday, marking another remarkable edition during its dynamic five-day showcase at Expo Centre Sharjah from September 27 to October 1, 2023.

Backed by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event played host to 500 specialized companies, unveiling the latest and most sought-after designs in watches, jewellery, and gold ornaments from around the world.

This year's exhibition attracted more than 74,000 visitors, marking a 13% increase compared to the 51st edition, with attendees seizing the opportunity to purchase competitively priced jewellery and watches while exploring the latest fashion trends for the autumn and winter seasons of 2023-2024.

"Celebrating innovation, diversity, and excellence, the 52nd edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show has been a resounding success. It has drawn in prominent exhibitors from across the globe while also fostering emerging talents in the domains of gold, diamonds, pearls, and precious stones,” said HE Abdulla Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah

“Witnessing an unprecedented turnout of visitors, this event has significantly bolstered participant trade and introduced innovative designs, some making their regional debut. Whether it's the industry leaders, local brands, or young entrepreneurs, the Sharjah Chamber is committed to nurturing and championing creativity," Al Owais added.

He commended the outstanding talent of young Emiratis showcased on the Emirates Jewellers platform. Their creativity shone through as they presented exquisite gold and jewellery designs, drawing a substantial audience. “This underscores the promise of these remarkable talents, who are poised to form a leading national elite capable of crafting distinctive designs that further elevate the UAE's prominence in the jewellery industry,” Al Owais further said.

For his part, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “In the 52nd edition of the exhibition, we've witnessed a remarkable fusion of creativity, where Emirati and international designers have not only showcased modern designs but also beautifully integrated our rich local heritage with an international flair, perfectly aligned with the latest fashion sensibilities.”

“Such a harmonious blend has not only heightened the demand for pavilions but also translated into impressive sales figures. The 52nd edition has truly offered an exceptional platform for visitors to immerse themselves in the forefront of fashion trends, exploring the world of jewellery, precious stones, pearls, and luxury watches. Exhibiting pavilions have seized this opportunity to present their very latest offerings to our discerning patrons," Al Midfa stated.

Participants from both the UAE and around the world expressed their admiration for the well-organised event, noting that it saw a qualitative development in the displayed pieces, with jewellery enthusiasts showing an interest in acquiring gold, diamonds, and precious stones. The event also fostered a competitive atmosphere for showcasing the latest local and international designs, garnering praise, and recognition for its contribution to the industry.





