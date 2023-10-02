Al Asayl Exhibition 2023 Wraps Up s with a 66% Surge in Attendance, Attracting 2,500 Visitors

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, October 2, 2023

The second edition of “Al Asayl Exhibition 2023” concluded on a high note Sunday evening at the Expo Al Dhaid, marking another successful end of the four-day extravaganza dedicated to the worlds of equestrian and falconry.

Organized by the Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event witnessed a significant turnout, attracting over 2500 visitors and enthusiasts from various walks of life, an increase of 66% compared to last edition.

Drawing participation from a wide range of renowned companies, elite brands, and exclusive clubs, as well as government entities engaged in equestrian and falconry, the exhibition provided a coveted platform for lovers of hunting and equestrian sports.

Attendees were granted a unique opportunity to delve deep into the nuances of advanced care products and methodologies for horses and camels and explore cutting-edge breeding techniques, all showcased under one roof. The falconry segment, featuring a diverse and splendid display of superior falcon breeds, particularly garnered attention, captivating the imagination of visitors and enthusiasts alike.

Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the remarkable success of the exhibition is evidenced in the increased number of participants from companies, institutions, and brands in the hunting and equestrian sectors and a significant rise in visitor numbers, something which highlights its crucial importance and role.

Shattaf emphasized that the exhibition plays a pivotal role not only in preserving Emirati heritage and promoting the hunting and equestrian sectors, but also in providing a vital platform for meeting the needs of residents, visitors, and heritage sports enthusiasts alike, offering them access to the finest and most recent tools and supplies for horses, camels, and falcons.

Al Asayl 2023 proved to be a distinguished arena, invigorating the hunting and equestrian industries' momentum while offering invaluable support to owners and entrepreneurs specializing in horses, camels, and falcons.

Representatives from various exhibiting companies voiced that the exhibition presented a golden opportunity for them to exchange expertise and experiences where they managed to effectively promote their products, witnessing a boost in sales courtesy of the exhibition's pull. With eyes set on the future, the representatives expressed their keenness to engage in upcoming editions, buoyed by the palpable success the event savoured in its second edition.





MENAFN02102023006976014991ID1107174389