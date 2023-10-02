Musk teases Zelensky for requesting financial aid

(MENAFN) SpaceX and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has mocked Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky for his requests for additional economic backing from the US as well as its associates in the war against Russia.



Writing on his X (formerly Twitter) social media podium on Sunday, Musk posted the famous ‘stressed guy’ meme with Zelensky’s face photoshopped onto it and with a caption saying: “When it’s been five minutes and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars in aid.”



At the time of composing this message, the post had already accumulated over 25 million views and received more than 350,000 likes.



The 'stressed guy' meme showcases a male student in a classroom, his neck and forehead visibly bulging with veins, seated next to a girl. This image is frequently circulated to humorously depict exasperating or awkward scenarios.



Musk’s post occurs following Zelensky tried to gain additional support from the US in a trip to Washington in September. Based on US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Ukrainian leader informed him that “if we don’t get the aid, we will lose the war.”

