Silverton Casino Lodge Reopens Hotel Rooms

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooms at the newly renovated Silverton Casino Lodge, which have undergone a complete $40 million renovation, are now open, creating a new boutique hotel experience to anchor the casino resort.

In addition to new rooms, guests are also invited to try new experiences, like Wine Time , a self-guided nightly wine-tasting experience, and Social Hour , a refined happy hour.



Guest Room from the Cowboy Kitsch Collection

Also, Sundance Grill has resumed its 24-hour-a-day format, providing its menu of American favorites day and night, and Silverton's award-winning Twin Creeks Steakhouse returns its operation to seven nights a week.

The Silverton renovation also included new casino carpet, slot and video poker upgrades, and refreshes to restaurant menus.



'COWBOY-GLAM'

The renovated hotel features 300 "cowboy-glam" guest rooms and suites including three distinct "design stories," each with its own curated style, decor, and spirit that will transport guests into a unique experience during every visit:



Cowboy Kitsch Collection

Rustic Modern Collection Refined Lodge Collection

"This is where luxury meets the rustic charm of a modern lodge," said Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer.

"Each thoughtfully renovated room has been meticulously designed to be upscale, casual, fun and of course super comfortable."

The new room designs were inspired by the company's award-winning sister property Hotel Drover, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, which opened to national acclaim in 2021 in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Just like Hotel Drover, the Silverton designs include rich details with intentional and eye-catching touchpoints.

"This is more than a room remodel," said Kayla Wilkie, director of design and development for Majestic Realty Co, an affiliate of Silverton and Hotel Drover . "This was an opportunity to creatively reinvent our entire hotel operation in Las Vegas. While we are keeping aspects of our lodge theme that our guests have enjoyed over the years, our new rooms and suites will envelop our guests in a new spirit of rustic elegance, providing a unique Las Vegas hotel experience."

MORE TO COME

Coming in early 2024 is an all-new $10 million backyard and pool renovation called The Swimming Hole, which will include poolside dining, cabanas, fire pits, sports and movies at the pool, and more.

About Silverton Casino Lodge

Silverton Casino Lodge offers 300 rooms and suites and world-class amenities all located within a contemporary lodge-themed resort.

Silverton Casino Hotel is located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777 or visit silvertoncasino.

